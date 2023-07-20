Henderson native Holly Amber Church excels in music, receiving a national Emmy nomination

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Holly Amber Church, a Henderson-born musician who graduated as one of ten valedictorians from Green Valley High School, reflects on her impressive journey in the music industry.

Despite taking her parents by surprise with her unwavering devotion to music from a young age, Church managed to excel academically and went on to major in music at Pepperdine University. Following her education, she decided to stay in the Los Angeles area to pursue her passion.

"I was just, you know, a stubborn kid. I knew from like being eight years old, that's what I wanted to do," Church said.

Her determination paid off as Church established herself in the competitive world of music composition, working for several composers and eventually venturing into her own projects.

"It's been a long journey. You really have to stick with it. Hollywood is tough," she said.

Church's remarkable talent and hard work were recognized when she recently received a national Emmy nomination for her outstanding work on the main title theme music for Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities", a popular anthology series on Netflix.

The nomination brought her well-deserved recognition and increased her list of accomplishments.

"My Emmy nomination came from writing the main title theme music for Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities', which is on Netflix. It was released in October of last year, just right before Halloween, which is perfect. It's an anthology series," Church said.

The Emmy ceremony is set to take place on September 18.

Looking forward, Church is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, "Miranda's Victim," in which she has composed the entire soundtrack.

Church's success story serves as an inspiration to students in her hometown of Las Vegas, where she encourages them to persevere and never give up on their dreams.

"If you just keep going and keep working as hard as you can, something will pan out," Church said.