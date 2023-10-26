Watch Now
PositivelyLV

Actions

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel donates $40K to local Best Buddies chapter

Jack Eichel - Best Buddies
Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel celebrated his 27th birthday by inviting 50 local members of Best Buddies to watch VGK practice and trick-or-treat at City National Arena. He capped off the event with a $40,000 donation to the organization.
Jack Eichel - Best Buddies
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 17:51:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel presented Best Buddies International with a $40,000 donation on Thursday.

The donation followed a special trick-or-treat event for Best Buddies members at City National Arena. Golden Knights players in costume passed out treats to more than 50 Best Buddies participants who were invited to watch the team practice.

"I have worked with Best Buddies in my home state of Massachusetts and in Buffalo, and it was important to me to make this connection here in my new home of Vegas," Eichel said. "I am fortunate to be able to make this donation but most of all look forward to continuing this relationship and building upon the friendships my teammates and I made today."

Best Buddies, a national nonprofit, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities establish mentorships with volunteers to help in their development.

The Best Buddies group also presented Eichel with a cake to mark his 27th birthday, which is on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH