Golden Knights center Jack Eichel donates $40K to local Best Buddies chapter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel presented Best Buddies International with a $40,000 donation on Thursday.

The donation followed a special trick-or-treat event for Best Buddies members at City National Arena. Golden Knights players in costume passed out treats to more than 50 Best Buddies participants who were invited to watch the team practice.

"I have worked with Best Buddies in my home state of Massachusetts and in Buffalo, and it was important to me to make this connection here in my new home of Vegas," Eichel said. "I am fortunate to be able to make this donation but most of all look forward to continuing this relationship and building upon the friendships my teammates and I made today."

Best Buddies, a national nonprofit, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities establish mentorships with volunteers to help in their development.

The Best Buddies group also presented Eichel with a cake to mark his 27th birthday, which is on Saturday.

