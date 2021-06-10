Ford Motor Company, Cowabunga Bay partner for water drive

Ford and its philanthropic arm, Ford Motor Company Fund, are teaming up with Cowabunga Bay Water Park to launch the inaugural Fill an F-150 Bottled Water Drive in Las Vegas and help The Salvation Army provide vital hydration throughout the hot summer months.

From June 11-20, all four Vegas-area Ford dealerships are collecting cases of water to support The Salvation Army and its Emergency Disaster Services program, which provides hydration to those in need on days of excessive heat.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance, an average of 99 heat-related deaths per year have occurred in Clark County over the last five years; 82 coming in 2020.

Cowabunga Bay Water Park will provide discounted admission coupons (good for up to $20 off Mon.-Thurs. admission or $10 off Fri.-Sun.) to each person who donates at least one case of water (standard 16.9 oz., 24 or more bottles) at any Vegas-area Ford dealership.

The discounted daily admission coupon is redeemable during the 2021 season.

Coupon quantities are limited.

Ford’s goal is to collect 25,000 bottles of water during the Vegas water drive in support of The Salvation Army. To date, the Ford Fill an F-150 water drive in Phoenix has collected approximately 900,000 bottles of water for The Salvation Army.

Administered by the Ford Fund, Ford is also jump starting the drive with a $20,000 grant in support of the water drive and other Salvation Army programs courtesy of Ford’s Operation Better World program.