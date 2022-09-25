Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sharing a meal is a great way to celebrate diversity and learn about different cultures.

As we continue our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, 13 Action News anchor Kelsey McFarland shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors in Las Vegas.

XOLO TACOS

"We serve tacos birria, tacos asada… basically shredded beef or steak." says Xolo Tacos owner, Alex Tabares.

Xolo Tacos located off Charleston and the 95, is a family-owned taco truck, new to Las Vegas. Their menu features tacos, flautas, chilequiles and perhaps the most unique, bone marrow.

"Not a lot of people have heard of it and it's pretty different. We serve it on top of tacos and on the bone itself... The recipe is straight out of Mexico… The truck itself is from Tijuana," says Alex.

Alex's family has roots in Mexico and decided to expand this Tijuana-based company to the U.S. He says the recipes remind him of home cooked meals at grandma's house.

"Food is a great way to share culture and where you're from… it's like art," says Alex.

Whether you'd like a taste of Tijuana or the flavors of Cuba, these restaurant owners are bringing their authentic family recipes right to your table.

HAVANA GRILL

Serio Perez owns Havana Grill, serving up Cuban cuisine and baked goods near Eastern and the 215.

"The Cuban flavor is not hot. Mexican food is hot... Cuban food, you can enjoy the cuman, oregano and olive oil," says Sergio.

Sergio moved from Cuba to Las Vegas in the mid 1990s and opened Havana Grill about 18 years ago. Now he and his family run the restaurant, sharing their flavorful, unique home-cooked recipes.

"My wife, she's working in the kitchen and the sister to my wife is in the kitchen a lot of family people working her in the restaurant," says Sergio.

Their menu features pargo frito, sandwhich cubano, arroz con pollo and more.

"I like the top sirloin, popular is cubano sandwhich," says Sergio.

Make sure you leave some room for something sweet, and Cuban coffee inspired by bakeries found in Havana.

"No matter what when you come to Havana Grill, you have the authentic Cuban flavor," says Sergio.