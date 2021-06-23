Firefighters deliver meals to Las Vegas area families ahead of Burn Foundation's annual auction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Burn Foundation is preparing for its annual firefighter auction on July 16 and some of the bachelors and bachelorettes took a break from practicing their performances to give back to the community.

Firefighters volunteered with Delivering with Dignity on Monday, which delivers meals to the valley's most vulnerable families.

"It's awesome to see organizations still helping others as we get past the pandemic," said Clark County Firefighter Amanda Sinder. "It is very humbling all the people we fed in under two hours."

Sinder is one of the participants to be auctioned off for dates to benefit the foundation.

Learn more about the Burn Foundation at theburnfoundation.org.