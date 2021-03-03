Downtown Container Park's outdoor Yoga in the Park series returns

Downtown Container Park in downtown Las Vegas is welcoming the return of its Yoga in the Park event.

Twist, stretch and splay on The Lawn every weekend surrounded by fellow sun-soaked yoga enthusiasts in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas.

Beginning March 7 at 10 a.m. and continuing every Saturday and Sunday, yogis of all ages and skill levels are invited to an Ashtanga-style yoga session lead by certified yoga practitioner Rayce Rayos.

The purpose driven class will lead attendees through a series of poses and breathwork accompanied by classical music encouraging guests to embrace ultimate relaxation. Each class is limited to 30 guests to allow for social distancing and masks must be worn through the duration of the class.

Tickets to Downtown Container Park’s Yoga in the Park events are $9 and can be purchased through the Eventbrite beforehand.

Each guest’s ID will be checked upon entry and must match the name used to register.

Downtown Container Park is doing its part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The park is currently operating under statewide guidelines. Guests are required to wear face coverings and to follow social distancing protocols.

Downtown Container Park is open Monday – Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.