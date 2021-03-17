West Side Oasis celebrates ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially open for business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The West Side Oasis is officially open for business.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the new Black-owned restaurant and lounge in Las Vegas' Historic Westside.

West Side Oasis offers southern comfort food with an Asian twist.

SIMILAR: Small Businesses say to shop local with your stimulus checks

"We opened it up [here] so people can actually come home again," said owner Terry Adams of the restaurant's location.

"A lot of people moved away from this community," he said. "And so we are just drawing them back out here in the outskirts and whatnot."

PREVIOUS: Newest Black-owned bar in Las Vegas' Historic Westside celebrates soft opening

"This is for everybody," explained Adams. "It's an upscale place on this side of town."

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear, who recently announced plans to run for mayor in 2024, was t the ribbon-cutting event.