Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear plans to run for mayor in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear has announced his intention to run for mayor of Las Vegas in 2024.

Crear is currently the councilman for Ward 5. He was born and raised in Las Vegas in the Historic Westside.

Crear previous served on the board of regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education and the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

Crear announced his intention to run in an email to his supporters.

In the email, he listed some of his accomplishments such as the HUNDRED (Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopement) Plan in Action, Ward 5 Works (job creation initiative), the city’s first Strong Future Technology Training Center, the Westside Workforce Training Center, an effort to reinvent schools, development of Historic Westside Legacy park and Las Vegas first-ever technology and recreational park at Charleston Heights Park.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has also hinted that she might run for mayor.

Fiore is currently the councilwoman for Ward 6.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman is in her 2nd term and will not be able to run for reelection.