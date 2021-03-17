Las Vegas area small businesses say to shop local with your stimulus checks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Before you spend your stimulus check, Las Vegas area businesses want you to think about what you need and if you can get the same thing at a big chain by shopping locally.

RELATED: How are people spending their stimulus checks?

Ame Upachak, the cofounder of EllaEm’s Soul Food, says while she appreciates the community support as a business owner, she also wants to give back to the local economy as a consumer.

"Now that everybody is getting their check, hopefully, everyone supports local business like myself," said Upachak.

RELATED: Banks starting to release stimulus funds

"We do the same," she added. "I believe in local helping local."

Many small businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

They’re hoping those in the community will think about them first before spending money at bigger chain stores.

LIGHTS OUT: The week that changed Las Vegas

Jazzy Chick Beauty Supply Boutique specializes in natural hair care. Jenny Hayes, the owner, says she sells the same top-quality products as big businesses at a competitive price.

"We don’t really have the capital that some of these bigger businesses have," explained Hayes.

"We are truly reliant on our customers coming into our store and keeping us alive," she said. "Especially here in Las Vegas.

