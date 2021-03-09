Nevada State Museum to reopen with new women’s history-themed exhibits

A new display about local educator and philanthropist Lilly Fong is among the current exhibits to see at the Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas, re-opening March 20 after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum also will be celebrating Women’s History Month this March with new biographies of Nevada women in its gallery sponsored by Bank of America.

Also peruse Prejudice and Pride: The Fight to Vote, an exhibit on the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted some women the right to vote 100 years ago.

The museum’s permanent gallery has been updated to include new showgirl costumes as well as new outfits from old Helldorado Days events held in Las Vegas. The museum store has been redone, showcasing new gifts and mementos, and for families, there are new explorer activity trails and take-home activities.

Old favorites remain, including the museum’s display on the Shasta ground sloth and exhibit Back to Basics: The Art of Crafting.

The museum is at 309 S. Valley View Blvd. on the Springs Preserve campus. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will need tickets for a specific time and day: this scheduling procedure will help museum staff manage crowd size in the building.

Visitors also must wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the museum and maintain social distance. Passage through the museum will be set up for one-way navigation and public areas will be sanitized frequently.

Groups or households of 10 or fewer are welcome to book a visit.

For tickets, click here.