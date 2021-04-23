Usher adds 6 dates to Las Vegas residency

Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced six additional dates from August 4 to 14, 2021 for his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The six new dates going on sale are:

August 2021: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

A limited number of tickets are available for the following 12 previously announced performances:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular will be performed in The Colosseum, an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, allowing Usher’s fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him up close and personal. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career, including multiple #1 and top 10 singles, early records, more recent songs and new music.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, April 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Usher’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, April 28 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com [r20.rs6.net] .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to presales running Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. PT through Wednesday, April 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas [r20.rs6.net] . All shows begin at 9 p.m.

Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s Las Vegas residency to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.