Theatre shows returning to Las Vegas after a year being dark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy World Theatre Day.
The lights are still out on Broadway but here at home, Las Vegas is bringing back some live performances.
The Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is preparing for its first play in more than a year.
The city says they are following all CVOID-19 guidelines and directives.
March 27, 2021
