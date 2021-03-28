Menu

Theatre shows returning to Las Vegas after a year being dark

It's World Theatre Day and Las Vegas is starting to bring back some shows.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 23:03:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy World Theatre Day.

The lights are still out on Broadway but here at home, Las Vegas is bringing back some live performances.

The Rainbow Company Youth Theatre is preparing for its first play in more than a year.

The city says they are following all CVOID-19 guidelines and directives.

