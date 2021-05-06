Sky Canyon hosting annual Patriotic Car Parade for Memorial Day

By popular demand and in celebration of Memorial Day, Skye Canyon is hosting its second annual Patriotic Car Parade on May 29.

An opportunity for families to show off their patriotic spirit, community pride and creativity, this year’s event also helps support Kline Veterans Fund, one of the community’s charity partners. For a $5 donation, families can register for a spot in the car parade and plan to decorate their vehicle in red, white, and blue to show their patriotic spirit.

Registration is now open and available here.

Participating vehicles will receive a commemorative Skye Canyon event pin and a special lanyard.

The Patriotic Car Parade will originate and end at Skye Canyon Park with cars lining up at 9:30 a.m. The official Car Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. and will be led by a themed-float and representatives from Kline Veterans Fund as it makes its way on a three-mile journey throughout the Skye Canyon neighborhoods on a designated route.

Introduced last year as part of the Thrive at Skye program, more than 50 vehicles decorated with streamers, balloons, stars and stripes, homemade signs and more participated in the inaugural event. This year, with current safety-guidelines in place, more activities have been added to the festivities. Following the parade, attendees can enjoy music, food trucks, giveaways and more at the family-focused and safety minded Memorial Day celebration.

In honor of Memorial Day, residents are encouraged to consider donating to the Kline Veterans Fund.

In addition, all the proceeds from vehicle participation fees will go to the impactful organization that provides financial assistance and other support to homeless, at-risk, and indigent veterans and their families in Southern Nevada.

The Kline Fund improves the lives of hundreds of veteran households in crisis each year through programs and services focused on the most vulnerable veteran populations like senior citizens, disabled/chronically ill, and families with young children.