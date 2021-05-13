Regal Theatres resumes operations at additional locations

Regal is proud to announce 3 additional locations will open in the Las Vegas area on May 14.

Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline with the new movies including "Wrath of Man" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead" along with a full slate of additional titles.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9."

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

The 3 additional locations will join the previously opened 6 Regal theatres in your coverage area.

NEW LOCATIONS

Regal Cinebarre Palace Station (2411 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89102)

Regal Colonnade (8880 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123)

Regal Village Square (9400 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89117)

PREVIOUSLY OPENED LOCATIONS

Regal Boulder Station (4111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV)

Regal Sunset Station & IMAX (1301-A W Sunset Road, Henderson, NV)

Regal Green Valley Ranch (2300 Paseo Verde, Henderson, NV)

Regal Red Rock 4DX & IMAX (11011 West Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV)

Regal Aliante & IMAX (7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, NV)

Regal Summerlin Luxury (2070 Park Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV)