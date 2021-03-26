PT’s Taverns to offer limited edition VGK collector cups for fans

PT’s Taverns will offer limited edition VGK collector’s cups with a purchase of a 16-ounce draft beer throughout April.

At all of PT’s 64 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar, PT’s, hockey and beer lovers alike may collect four unique, limited edition VGK collector’s cups, while supplies last.

The limited edition cups will be priced at $7 for all domestic beers, $8 for all craft beers and $9 for all import beers.

VGK collector’s cups will be available in four different designs including grey, available April 1 – April 8; red, available April 9 – April 15; white, available April 16 – April 22; and gold, available from April 23 – April 30.

Recently awarded “All-Time Best of Vegas” by Las Vegas Weekly for its happy hour, PT’s offers daily drink specials, available at all taverns from 5 to 7 p.m., and midnight to 2 a.m.

Specials include a 50% discount on wines by the glass, premium spirits and all craft and import beer, including craft brews and guest favorites like Michelob Ultra and Blue Moon.

A list of all taverns may be found here.