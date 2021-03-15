PLAYSTUDIOS expanding with all-new myVEGAS Bingo

Award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS is breaking into the booming bingo genre with myVEGAS BINGO, an exciting new experience that elevates classic bingo with enhanced social features and the opportunity to get real-world rewards.

Developed in collaboration with Texas-based Boss Fight Entertainment, myVEGAS Bingo gives players the VIP treatment as they daub their way up and down the fabulous Las Vegas Strip, earning power-ups, completing challenges, and unlocking the riches of “Bingo Boxes.”

In addition to catching numbers and filling in cards, players progress by accumulating collectibles, unlocking their virtual Las Vegas resorts, and earning power-ups that enhance their gameplay. Players can also team up with friends, form clubs, and compete with other bingo clans for their share of mega-bingo jackpots.

Similar with all PLAYSTUDIOS apps, the free-to-play myVEGAS Bingo features Loyalty Points that can be redeemed for real-world rewards from entertainment, food and beverage, travel, and other leisure partners, including globally recognized brands such as MGM Resorts International, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Cirque Du Soleil, Wolfgang Puck, and House of Blues.

Because winning is better together, myVEGAS Bingo opens up new opportunities for group play with exciting social features, including “Club Bingo” that allows players to create and join their own clubs with up to 30 friends, then compete in tournaments and trade collectible tokens that are won throughout the game. Players can also win bingo balls, call numbers, and earn rewards.

myVEGAS Bingo launched on March 15 and joined a lineup of top-ranked PLAYSTUDIOS games that includes myVEGAS Slots, POP! Slots, my KONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack.

myVEGAS Bingo is available to download free on iOS and Android.