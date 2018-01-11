Pancho's hosting viewing party for 'Vegas Cakes' in honor of Taco Day appearance

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will host a viewing party for the season finale of the Food Network hit show, “Vegas Cakes”, on Jan. 15.



“Vegas Cakes,” which showcases elaborate cake creations from Freed’s Bakery, will feature Pancho’s celebration for National Taco Day in the first season’s final episode. Guests may join cast members of “Vegas Cakes” in the cantina for a viewing of the show at 8 p.m.



In honor of the Taco Day celebration, Pancho’s will also offer $2.50 beef or chicken taco specials --available in the cantina from 5 p.m. until close.



Reservations may be made by calling 702-982-0111 or at www.panchosrestaurant.com