New stars in Las Vegas production of 'Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man'

"Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" is entering 2018 with two new headlining stars: Scheana Shay and Chester Lockhart. Shay, an actress, model, and reality television personality will make her Las Vegas stage debut alongside recording artist and MTV star Lockhart on Thursday, Jan. 4 at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets for 2018 performances are now on sale.



Shay, whose hit show "Vanderpump Rules" premieres Monday, Dec. 4 on Bravo, takes over the role of Robin, in which Kendra Wilkinson ("Kendra on Top," "The Girls Next Door") has performed since May 2017.



A hilarious and highly informative production, "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" was a surprise sensation in New York City, before making its Las Vegas debut with Wilkinson and Rodriguez.



Now a pop culture phenomenon, "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" was recently featured in three reality television series whose stars performed in the show, including "Kendra on Top," "Real Housewives and New York," and "Shahs of Sunset." The source material, the internationally bestselling book of the same title, has been published in more than 50 countries and translated into 17 languages.



A co-production of Adam Steck's SPI Entertainment with Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" is the perfect show for couples, girls' or guys' nights out, birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and even an adventurous office outing ready to take the term "team building exercises" to a whole new level.



"Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" performs nightly (dark Wednesdays) at 7 p.m. with additional 11 p.m. shows Saturday nights. Tickets are now on sale and start at $39 (plus taxes and fees). A VIP ticket upgrade will be available and includes a meet-and-greet and souvenir photo with the stars. For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/shows/sex-tips or follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @SexTipsVegas.