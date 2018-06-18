Las Vegas chefs competing in Hopped Taco Throwdown this weekend

Motley Brews has announced its lineup of chefs competing in the Hopped Taco Throwdown on June 23 in The Backyard at Zappos.

Returning for its second year, the all-inclusive experiential event will showcase the creative skills of Las Vegas’ top and most talented chefs in a one-of-a-kind culinary competition.

Each chef’s unique creations will be judged in three categories: Hopped Taco, for best-beer-infused taco; Taco Loco, for most creative taco; and Taco Dulce, for best dessert taco.

This year’s competitors include Chef John Simmons from Firefly and Tacotarian, Chef Bryan Forgione from Buddy V’s, Chef James Tree from Esther’s Kitchen, Chef Hermant Kishore from The Toddy Shop, Carol Garcia and Carlos Buscaglia from HEXX, Chef Josh Clark from The Goodwich, Chef Bubba Grayer from Jammyland Cocktail Bar & Reggae Kitchen and more.

Both general admission and VIP tickets are available for the 21+ event, which includes endless tacos and craft beer samples. Prices will vary with purchase times with general admission tickets starting at $60 and VIP starting at $85. VIP tickets include one-hour early entry at 7 p.m., exclusive tacos only available during the VIP hour and upgraded glassware for sampling brews.

