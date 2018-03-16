List of food events happening in Las Vegas | 2018

Joyce Lupiani
2:14 PM, Jan 16, 2018
11:32 AM, Mar 16, 2018
The following is a list of food events that are happening in the Las Vegas valley in 2018. If you would like to submit an event to be listed, please send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

Casa Noble Tequila Dinner
March 16
Border Grill at Mandalay Bay
Multi-course dinner featuring bold flavors of Mexico and ultra-premium, organic tequila from Casa Noble.
$80 

Stratosphere Chocolate Festival
March 30
The first Stratosphere Chocolate Festival will feature Ethel M Chocolates and wine tastings by Trinchero Family Estates, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Constellation Brands, along with specialty chocolate cocktails.
$12-$30

Tacos and Tamales Festival
March 31
Sunset Park
There will be tacos and tamales, live music, local vendors, alcohol tasting and a carnival. Sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation. 
Free





*Please note that prices most likely do NOT include tax and gratuity. 

