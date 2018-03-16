List of food events happening in Las Vegas | 2018

The following is a list of food events that are happening in the Las Vegas valley in 2018. If you would like to submit an event to be listed, please send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.

Casa Noble Tequila Dinner

March 16

Border Grill at Mandalay Bay

Multi-course dinner featuring bold flavors of Mexico and ultra-premium, organic tequila from Casa Noble.

$80

Stratosphere Chocolate Festival

March 30

The first Stratosphere Chocolate Festival will feature Ethel M Chocolates and wine tastings by Trinchero Family Estates, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Constellation Brands, along with specialty chocolate cocktails.

$12-$30

Tacos and Tamales Festival

March 31

Sunset Park

There will be tacos and tamales, live music, local vendors, alcohol tasting and a carnival. Sponsored by Clark County Parks and Recreation.

*Please note that prices most likely do NOT include tax and gratuity.