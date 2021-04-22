Five Iron Golf to host UFC 261 viewing party

Five Iron Golf, an urban indoor golf experience located at AREA15, an immersive entertainment district just off the Las Vegas Strip, will host a viewing party for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 261 match.

The showing, which includes a title bout between Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman vs. Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, begins at 7 p.m. on April 24.

Guests can take swings on Five Iron simulators while watching Welterweight Champion title contenders take swings in the octagon in Jacksonville, Florida. Signature cocktails and beers will be available from Five Iron’s full-service bar as well as elevated bar bites from The Beast by Todd English.

Viewing packages include simulator seating, plus the option of simulator gameplay or UFC fight viewing, priced at $705 for up to six guests; high-top table seating options, priced at $320 for up to four guests; barstool seating options, priced at $100 per guest; and standing room options, priced at $70 per guest.

Five Iron Golf spans 6,300 square feet on the second floor of AREA15, including eight simulators featuring both TrackMan and Full Swing technology.

The colorful, urban space allows everyone to practice and play like the pros with actionable data, instant video analysis, and virtual rounds on close to 200 of the world’s greatest courses, while also offering premium entertainment options: a full bar, 12 widescreen TVs, a TV wall, shuffleboard and more.

Five Iron Golf is open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. Friday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations can be made by calling 725-239-1600.

More information on Five Iron Golf is available on their website.