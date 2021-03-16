'EXTRAVAGANZA – The Vegas Spectacular' announces new show schedule

“EXTRAVAGANZA – The Vegas Spectacular,” which recently celebrated its one year anniversary of March 14 on the heels of its 100th performance just as audience capacity expands to 100 inside the iconic Jubilee Theater at Bally’s Las Vegas, announces a new show schedule beginning March 17.

The show which had its first (and only) preview performance on March 14, 2020, before it closed the following day in compliance with state directives relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on Nov. 23 and is currently the largest production performing in Las Vegas.

The new show schedule is as follows: Monday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., (dark Wednesday).

This extravaganza of passion and thrills features sensual performances that showcase the captivating talents of over 30 of the most talented, sexy and breathtaking artists from around the world - including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, comedians and, the return of the iconic showgirl to the legendary Jubilee Theatre.

Beautiful feats of strength and flexibility will make you gasp while the spectacular sets, massive LED screens and state-of-the-art holograms (which include some of Las Vegas’ most famous headliners, from Elvis to Frank Sinatra, among others), will take your breath away.

In addition, for a limited time, the production will feature special guest stars and America’s Got Talent finalist and crossbow superstar Silvia Silvia and husband Victor Ponce, two of the stars from Extravaganza’s sister show, WOW – The Vegas Spectacular at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $109.99 to $145.99+ taxes and fees and can be purchased here.