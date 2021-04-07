Eric Church bringing The Gather Again Tour to Las Vegas in 2022

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with this morning’s announcement of a full arena tour.

As first shared with the Church Choir and by Billboard magazine earlier today, The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, culminating at Madison Square Garden in the spring of 2022. The tour will make a stop at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas May 13, 2022.

Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible. Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public May 7 at 10 a.m. PT at www.EricChurch.com . Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. PT. On-sale information for the Canadian dates will be announced soon.

Church, praised by Rolling Stone in the lead review of the April 2021 print issue for how he “has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he’s helped expand the parameters of the genre,” has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry’s return to touring.

Additionally, Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project.

The trio is set for release in the coming weeks, with Heart available everywhere April 16, Soul available everywhere April 23, and the middle album, &, available exclusively to the Church Choir on Tuesday, April 20.

For the latest information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit www.EricChurch.com

The Gather Again Tour

Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.

May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.