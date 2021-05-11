Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin coming to Las Vegas together this fall

Global superstars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together for their first ever co-headlining arena tour in North America this fall.

The 26-date North America tour will kick off on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena with stops in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and more, before wrapping November 20th in Anaheim at Honda Center.

The global superstars have built unstoppable solo careers with dozens of #1 songs and millions of albums between them, and are now joining forces live in concert this fall. Fans can expect to hear renowned hits from two of the biggest names in pop and Latin music on their historic North American arena tour.

Latin music’s newest sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the outing as a special guest on select dates. The GRAMMY nominee has become one of the most powerful Latin pop artists of his generation.

“To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is. Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I’m also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!” -- Ricky Martin

Tickets go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

