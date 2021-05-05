Ellis Island Hotel to debut new secret tiki bar pop-up in June

Prepare to be transported into a mid-century tiki dream at The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, where the restaurant’s second floor will be transformed into a delightfully kitschy, tiki bar escape, called The Island at Ellis, running for one month only, from June 3 to July 4.

Stepping into this all-day oasis, sponsored by Bacardi, guests will be greeted by a 15-foot swordfish, staff will be decked out in Hawaiian-themed attire, and tiki-style vignettes will be found throughout the space. But no tiki bar is complete without tropical favorites, and The Island at Ellis will be serving up dishes such as a Teriyaki Chicken Burger, Tiki Quesadilla, and Coconut Shrimp, only available on the second level of the restaurant.

Ten boozy island-themed specialty drinks will also be available, with beer cocktails and Ellis Island spins on Tiki classics, multiple served as individual cocktails or in punch bowls for a crowd.

In addition to the specialty Island at Ellis offerings, The Front Yard’s brunch and dinner menus will be available, with fan favorites like Stuffed Crunch Toast, Salmon and Lox Flatbread, Bacon Mac & Cheese, a Giant Pretzel, and more. All of Ellis Island’s iconic beers will also be on the menu, served in specialty glassware made specifically for the pop-up.

And it would not be Vegas without a little gambling! Two blackjack tables will add some Sin City flare and a variety of slots will be available to play in a lounge area located by the Terrace Bar.

Starting June 3, the Tiki Bar will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight; Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.; and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4-10 p.m.

Reservations are available through OpenTable and people can follow the pop-up on Instagram.