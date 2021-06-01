Absinthe erupts with its biggest performance schedule in history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting July 4, ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld will return to performing every night of the year and for the first time in the show’s history, will deliver an impressive 16-show weekly schedule with three shows on Fridays and Saturdays.

Spiegelworld’s Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison said today, “It’s time to get back to work – Absinthe-style. Vegas has demanded more shows, more seats, more Dom Perignon, more Gaz… as the visitation to The Strip goes through the firmament. Our company and guests have waited for this moment; The chance to live our lives the way we want. We will not let you down! We all want Vegas life back, and from July 4 on, we’ve got it.”

Spiegelworld continues to observe all current regulations to protect the safety of its guests and employees as it moves back toward full capacity. Masks are now optional for guests and performers who have been fully vaccinated. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask at all times, except when actively drinking.

ABSINTHE is currently performing at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday. Starting Sunday July 4, ABSINTHE will perform Sunday to Thursday at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tickets starting at $149 are on sale at Spiegelworld.com.

The “#1 Greatest Show in Las Vegas History” as ranked by Las Vegas Weekly, ABSINTHE performs in its Spiegeltent at the foot of Caesars Palace. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.

