13 Tastes of Las Vegas Restaurant News | Jan. 8

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley.

1. Red Robin has introduced a veggie burger for those who vowed to become vegans this year. The Gourmet Veggie Burger is a custom-blended, ancient-grain-and-quinoa veggie patty piled high with Swiss cheese, Parmesan-sprinkled mushrooms, tomato bruschetta salsa, fresh avocado slices, sun-dried tomato spread and shredded romaine on a whole grain bun. Guests resolving to save some green this year can take advantage of the value-focused Tavern Double burgers with bottomless steak fries for just $6.99 every day. And two limited-time only items include the Chimi Fresco Finest Burger and Tito's Cream Soda.

2. All-you-can-eat riblets have returned to Applebee's for 2018. The riblets are covered in honey BBQ or spicty Texas BBQ sauce. First order includes 12 riblets. Applebee's also offers all-you-can-eat chicken tenders and classic fries. And, they are also offering 16 oz. Blue Moons for just $2 this month. ustom-blended, ancient-grain-and-quinoa veggie patty piled high with Swiss cheese, Parmesan-sprinkled mushrooms, tomato bruschetta salsa, fresh avocado slices, sun-dried tomato spread and shredded romaine on a whole grain bun.

3. BRIO Tuscan Grille will be spotlighting risotto from Jan. 9 to March 25. Selections include sea scallop risotto, salmon risotto, sweet potato and chicken risotto, and shrimp risotto with broiled lobster tail. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy the maple bourbon smash, grapefruit gin smash or Bulleit Rosa cocktails during this time. And don't forget to try the molten chocolate cake for dessert.

4. Olive Garden has added two new items to its Tastes of Mediterranean menu. The spiralized veggie pasta is a combination of zucchini and squash noodles, tossed with whole grain linguine, tomatoes and garlic in a scampi herb sauce (560 calories). The chicken giardino is grilled chicken and a medley of fresh vegetables tossed with pappardelle pasta in a light, lemon chicken herb sauce (600 calories).

5. Honey Salt's first dinner of the year on Jan. 23 will feature the Borda Family's Lamb and Sheep Ranch. The menu will feature an array of lamb dishes and flavors of the season. Menu highlights include spicy lamb sausaged, salt-baked Heirloom beets and winter squash with goat cheese, hay-roasted rack of lamb, lamb bolognese, and chocolate and banana cake. Cost is $59 per person (wine pairing is $25 extra). Tax and gratuity not included.

6. The sandwich of the month for January at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken is The AM-PM, an Italian-inspired sandwich created in collaboration with Alexa Mehraban, who is behind one of New York City's most popular Instagram food accounts, @eatingnyc. The sandwich features fried chicken, prosciutto, mortadella, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto and sun-dried tomato mayo.

7. There's a new, upscale bar inside Paris Las Vegas. ALEXXA opened on Dec. 30. The bar, which is connected to HEXX kitchen + bar, offers 9 different sangias, including sparkling sangria, cider sangria and seasonal sangrias. The menu, curated by Chef Buscaglia, will feature several cold and hot small plates that encompass ingredients and inspirations from across the globe. The small dishes will include falafel with harissa yogurt, crispy rolled tacos, empanadas, mussels with red curry, chicken skewers with spicy honey sauce, sliders and more. The menu will also offer desserts that include the staple ingredient of the HEXX brand: HEXX chocolate. The bar also features live music. The bar will be open nightly until 5 a.m.

8. There's also a new bar at The Palazzo. Rosina is an elegant and luxurious cocktail retreat. The bar features classic cocktails in an intimate space featuring solid brass molding, custom-shaped glass, warm and opulent chandeliers, maroon u-shaped banquettes, high-top tables with rich, burgundy colored chairs, and small cocktail tables paired with pearl-colored leather chairs. It's most unique feature is the "Champagne Call Button," which allows guests to top off their flute with the push of a button. The bar's ice is also features embossed ice.

9. PDQ recently introduced several new items. They include the Pimento Crunch sandwich featuring crispy chicken, homemade pimento cheese, bibb lettuce, sea salt potato chips and bacon, and the Grilled Hawaiian chicken sandwich with teriyaki glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple and sweet sriracha. A selection of new rice bowls include the Thai Peanut with crispy chicken, broccoli, mango salsa, peanuts, toasted coconut, rice and Thai peanut sauce, and the Queso Crunch with crispy chicken, black beans, chile-lime corn, salsa verde, grape tomatoes, queso drizzle, scallions, fritos® and rice. Guests can opt for other options like the Yia Yia’s Greek Salad with grilled chicken, mixed greens, red bell peppers, marinated cucumbers & tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, hummus, pickled onion and lemon-chile vinaigrette or round out the meal with one of PDQ’s unique sides, including tater tots, chile-lime corn and broccoli.

10. Acclaimed chef, author, and restaurateur Scott Conant is bringing Masso Osteria, an Italian eatery, to Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in February. The resort will become Conant's exclusive home in Southern Nevada. "Masso" is Italian for "boulder." It was chosen t reflect the rocky desert landcape that surrounds his adopted city. Conant owns Fusco in New York's Flatiron District, Mora Itlian in Phoenix, and The Ponte Ristorante in Los Angeles.

11. Eureka! is scheduled to open in the Emergency Arts Building in Downtown Las Vegas in February. Menu highlights include lollipop corn dogs, osso buco riblets, smoked salmon dip, a bone marrow burger, bison burger, veggie beet burger, blackened fish tacos, housemade pimento grilled cheese and soup, fried chicken and cornbread and more. Eureka! will also offer a collection of the best local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys, and classic cocktails. And, brunch on the weekends will feature mimosas and Bloody Marys for $5, steak 'n' eggs and bread pudding French toast.

12. If you haven't heard, Golden Tiki is now serving food. Food is served from noon to midnight daily. Items include Captain's Balls (8 juicy meatballs served with teriyaki sauce and a pineapple garnish for $9), orange chicken boneless wings ($10), Lord Baltimore's Last Meal (wontons served in a delectable broth with onion garnish for $9), Bad HeadHunters spring rolls, and Mermaid Lisa's Favorite (sriracha french fries served with housemade pineapple ketchup and Tikiyaki dipping sauce for $9).

13. Paris Baguette has opened a 2nd Las Vegas location in Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road. The first location debuted in the St. Mark's Square in The Venetian in 2015. The cafe features pastries, breads, hot and cold coffees, teas, frappes, smoothies and hot and cold sandwiches.

If you would like to submit an item for a future roundup, send an email with details and photos to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com