LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The county is hosting 2 drive-thru and pick-up Easter basket events.

Kids between 1 and 10 are invited to get one.

The first pick-up will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the Walnut Recreation Center tomorrow.

That's on North Walnut Road near Cheyenne.

The second is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the William Pearson Community Center on Carey in North Las Vegas.

The baskets are free.