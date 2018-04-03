Community leaders recognized for contributions to LVMPD Foundation

Organizations, businesses and community leaders from around the Las Vegas Valley were honored for their support of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation at a special event outside LVMPD headquarters. The Paver Installation Ceremony showcased the generosity of individuals and organizations who supported the Foundation through sponsorships of the 2017 Best of the Badge Gala with the presentation of engraved bricks to be installed in front of LVMPD Headquarters. 
 
The following sponsors were presented with pavers:

  • Bombard Mechanical
  • Boyd Gaming Corporation
  • Commissioner Susan Brager
  • CW Nevada
  • Donor Basis
  • Dotty’s
  • Enenstein Ribakoff Lavina & Pham
  • Findlay Honda Henderson
  • First Security Bank of Nevada
  • Frias Transportation Management
  • Hakkasan Holdings, LLC
  • Icon Authentic
  • Kaempfer Crowell
  • Langley Productions
  • Lee’s Discount Liquor
  • Lewis Brisbois
  • LVPPA
  • Maloof Family
  • Marquis Aurbach Coffing
  • MGM Resorts International
  • Murphy Electric
  • National Rifle Ranges
  • Nevada Donor Network
  • Nevada State Bank
  • Olympia Companies
  • Rich Worthington
  • Sansone Companies
  • Savant Investment Partners
  • Shooting Range Industries
  • Silver State Neurogolgy
  • South Point Hotel
  • Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada
  • Station Casinos
  • Steve Sisolak for Governor
  • The D
  • The Molasky Group of Companies
  • UFC
  • Wynn Resorts

For more information on the LVMPD Foundation, visit lvmpdfoundation.org.

