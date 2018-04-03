Community leaders recognized for contributions to LVMPD Foundation

Organizations, businesses and community leaders from around the Las Vegas Valley were honored for their support of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation at a special event outside LVMPD headquarters. The Paver Installation Ceremony showcased the generosity of individuals and organizations who supported the Foundation through sponsorships of the 2017 Best of the Badge Gala with the presentation of engraved bricks to be installed in front of LVMPD Headquarters.



The following sponsors were presented with pavers:

Bombard Mechanical

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Commissioner Susan Brager

CW Nevada

Donor Basis

Dotty’s

Enenstein Ribakoff Lavina & Pham

Findlay Honda Henderson

First Security Bank of Nevada

Frias Transportation Management

Hakkasan Holdings, LLC

Icon Authentic

Kaempfer Crowell

Langley Productions

Lee’s Discount Liquor

Lewis Brisbois

LVPPA

Maloof Family

Marquis Aurbach Coffing

MGM Resorts International

Murphy Electric

National Rifle Ranges

Nevada Donor Network

Nevada State Bank

Olympia Companies

Rich Worthington

Sansone Companies

Savant Investment Partners

Shooting Range Industries

Silver State Neurogolgy

South Point Hotel

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Nevada

Station Casinos

Steve Sisolak for Governor

The D

The Molasky Group of Companies

UFC

Wynn Resorts

For more information on the LVMPD Foundation, visit lvmpdfoundation.org.