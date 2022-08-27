Clark County students and teachers receive free healthy breakfast from Chefs for Kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 400 students and teachers at Reynaldo Martinez Elementary School received free, healthy breakfast as part of Chefs for Kids’ “Cookin’ Up Breakfast” program on Thursday.

Taking place during National Kids Eat Right Month, this is the organization’s first monthly breakfast event of the 2022-2023 school year.

Students were given chefs' hats and plates of healthy food to fill their bellies including Greek Strawberry Yogurt Parfait with Fresh Berries; Warm Turkey, Vegetable Egg Frittata, Sandwich; Dark Chocolate Banana Pop with Homemade Granola; Whole Fruit; as well as Assorted Juices, Milk and Water.

“Chefs for Kids is excited to be bringing back nutrition education to the classroom and healthy breakfasts to the cafeteria for another school year,” said Heikili Apao, Chefs for Kids Chairman. “We’re grateful to the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas who has stepped up to the plate for this first breakfast, and are calling on even more community partners to join us in the fun as we continue through the school year.”

“We are honored to be part of this year’s Chefs for Kids program to share our love of food as nourishment, a path to social connection, and education,” said Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas Executive Chef Michael Goodman. “Chefs for Kids provides the Las Vegas culinary community an incredible opportunity to not only feed students for a day but to get them excited about food and nutrition for a lifetime.”

Many hands help execute the Cookin’ Up Breakfast program including special partnerships from volunteer organizations who help supply, cook, and serve the food.

For this breakfast, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas Executive Chef Michael Goodman and his staff provided and cooked the food, which was then transported and served by Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas staff and Chefs for Kids volunteers.

Additionally, for years Anderson Dairy has donated milk for the breakfast, and Hospitality Culinaire Inc. has provided two varieties of fresh Jamba Juice smoothies for kids to enjoy.

Chefs for Kids delivers breakfast to Title I schools in Southern Nevada feeding more than 10,000 students a healthy meal each year.

The schools selected for Cookin’ Up Breakfast also receive 40 minutes of nutrition education monthly through a partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno Extension.

“Chef for Kids exposes our students to positive and nutritious eating habits through the introduction of fruits and vegetables that our students may not normally have access to,” said Frances Lucero, Vice Principal at Reynaldo Martinez ES. “In addition to introducing students to nutritious meals, students are exposed to different career possibilities, learning from community leaders, and more importantly, learning to create a foundation for living a healthy lifestyle.”

“When the business, hospitality industry, entertainment, and other community organizations come together for the benefit of students, our kids see how much our community cares,” said Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Students are inspired and see options for future career opportunities in our community. Thank you to Chefs for Kids and the Four Seasons for being the difference and motivation that helps to keep our students in school and inspired to pursue college and career opportunities right here in the Entertainment Capital of the World.”