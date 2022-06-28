Clark County says burned kitten has been adopted

The Las Vegas Animal Foundation rescued a 4-week-old kitten that was pulled from a dumpster fire around May 3.

The foundation named the kitten Savannah, and she has been treated for her burns and provided other care according to Clark County's twitter.

Great work by our #ClarkCounty Animal Protection Services and @animalfndlv teaming up to help a 4 week old kitten pulled from a dumpster fire. She’s been named Savannah. After burn treatment, time in an incubator and food, she’s gone to a foster home for rest and recovery. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/Q9tE5DyqbB — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 3, 2022

Clark County provided another update on May 29 saying that Savannah was healing great despite having some scars from her burns.

#GoodNews this Sunday. Update on Savannah, a Las #Vegas kitten rescued from a dumpster fire. We told you her story a few weeks ago. The @animalfndlv says she's healing great, is playful and loves attention. She has some scars from her burns but should have a happy, normal life! https://t.co/a3tiEra99W pic.twitter.com/SyLqlTzf1o — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 29, 2022

Finally, on Tuesday, Clark County said that Savannah has healed and has been adopted.