Clark County says burned kitten has been adopted

Clark County
Clark County said that Savannah has healed and has been adopted.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 19:08:17-04

The Las Vegas Animal Foundation rescued a 4-week-old kitten that was pulled from a dumpster fire around May 3.

The foundation named the kitten Savannah, and she has been treated for her burns and provided other care according to Clark County's twitter.

Clark County provided another update on May 29 saying that Savannah was healing great despite having some scars from her burns.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Animal Foundation gives update on cat found from dumpster fire

Finally, on Tuesday, Clark County said that Savannah has healed and has been adopted.

