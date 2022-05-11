Las Vegas Animal Foundation gives update on cat found from dumpster fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas gave an update on a cat, Savannah, that was rescued from a dumpster fire last week.

Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey said that Savannah has been recovering in a foster home with an experienced, unnamed veterinarian.

"She takes Savannah to work and has dozens of people who are really invested in seeing the best for her," Grey said.

Kitten Rescued From Dumpster Fire



Donate to her care here: https://t.co/47QTSQUHME pic.twitter.com/7B25FhlQjY — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) May 3, 2022

"Her injuries are deeper than we originally thought. She has fur loss and burns. Her skin is starting to shed on her paws, face and tail. Burn wounds can become infected, and she’s even more susceptible because she’s so young," wrote the foundation in an Instagram post. "She’s receiving around-the-clock care and being carefully treated."

The foundation said that Savannah is eating and growing with a good weight and nice appetite.

Grey, however, said Savannah's battle is just one of many that the Animal Foundation helps daily.

"We see a lot of hard cases," she said. "We see abuse cases. We had a dog come in today who was hit by a car and may have broken bones and need some surgery."

Grey said the Animal Foundation, a non-profit, needs all of the community support they can get through volunteers, foster families, and donations.

Grey said anyone interested in helping animals like Savannah get their best chance at survival can visit the Animal Foundation website for more information.