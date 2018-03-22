City Of Las Vegas to host auditions for Las Vegas Senior Idol Showcase

The city of Las Vegas invites residents ages 50 years and older to audition for the 15th annual Las Vegas Senior Idol Showcase. The variety show will be held at the Charleston Heights Arts Center June 21 at 3 p.m. and will feature entertainment by amateur and professional performers. All who wish to participate must audition at the Las Vegas Senior Center May 8–10; audition registration packets are available at the senior center, located at 451 E. Bonanza Road, starting April 2. Completed registration forms must be submitted there by 5 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

Auditions will be held for solo and group performances in the following categories: vocals, dance, musical instruments or comedy. Acts cannot exceed four minutes, including set up and stage exit. In addition to the completed forms, a picture must be submitted of the act (details provided in the registration packet). Performers may audition for more than one act, but separate forms and photos are required. Audition times will be scheduled from completed applications.

Showcase tickets sell out every year for the single performance at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, located at 800 S. Brush St. Tickets are priced at $5 and go on sale April 30 at all City of Las Vegas senior centers.

For more information or to request an audition packet, contact Alice Jarvis at 702-229-6453 or email ajarvis@lasvegasnevada.gov.