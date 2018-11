The new Chick-fil-A location near Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards is slated to open for business on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The Chick-fil-A's address is 1991 N. Rainbow Blvd. and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A has selected Vince Merrell as the local franchise owner of the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in the Las Vegas area. Merrell will oversee day-to-day activities of the business, employing approximately 100 full- and part-time team members.

