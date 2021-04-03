Bingo player hits six-figure jackpot at off-Strip casino in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky Bingo player was shouting more than just “bingo!” after winning over $200,000 on a progressive jackpot at a casino off the Strip in Las Vegas.

Aurelio Aguilar hit the Jumbo Progressive on the 52nd number while playing at Red Rock’s bingo room on April 1.

He won a total of $207,691.

Station Casinos’ linked Jumbo Progressive starts at $100,000 and 47 or fewer called numbers are needed to win. The number of balls needed to win the jackpot is dependent upon the posted jackpot amount, the company says.

This game plays like an oddball coverall, which means that the even numbers are wild and are lit up prior to when the bingo game starts.

Once the jumbo hits, all participating properties will go into a “bonus session” which will pay $1,000 on all regular games no matter what level card is being played.