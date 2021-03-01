Caesars Rewards member hits $204K Mega Progressive Jackpot

A loyal and lucky Caesars Rewards member hit the jackpot.

The man won the Mega Progressive Jackpot on 3 Card Poker for $204,770 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casinoon on Feb. 27.

The man (who chose not to be identified) and his wife frequent Planet Hollywood multiple times a year, but this trip was extra-special as they were celebrating her 50th birthday.

The Arizona-based couple were together on the casino floor at the time of the win. After 30 minutes at the table, the cards came along with the cash. Both were ecstatic and in disbelief.

With the surprise birthday present they plan to renovate their home, upgrade their upcoming vacation plans, and buy a brand new truck.