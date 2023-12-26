Big win, fan-favorite coach have Silver and Black faithful fired up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For most of the past decade, when the Las Vegas Raiders met the Kansas City Chiefs, the result has not been what the Silver and Black hoped for.

That changed in a big way Monday, and the Christmas surprise lifted spirits across Raider Nation.

Thanks largely to a punishing defensive effort, Las Vegas topped its rival 20-14 in Kansas City, leaving Raiders superfan Cisco Ortega a happy man.

"As a Raider fan, it was a beautiful victory for us," Ortega said from a friend's house in Henderson, where he watched the Christmas Day tilt. "A.P. has the players playing for him."

A.P. is Antonio Pierce, the interim head coach for the Raiders. He took over temporary hold of the top spot after former coach Josh McDaniels was fired on Halloween.

Pierce, a former NFL player, has seemed to breathe new life into the franchise, keeping the Raiders in the AFC playoff race despite the mid-season coaching change.

"(Pierce) needs the job," Ortega said. "I think he deserves the job."

With the Raiders scoring four defensive touchdowns over the course of their past two games — almost unheard of in the NFL — Pierce, a defensive guru, has impressed.

After Monday's game, Kim and Lisa Hawley, big Raiders fans visiting the M Resort from Montana, were in a celebratory mood.

"I think they should definitely keep Pierce on at least one more season," Kim Hawley said.

Pierce — a vintage Chevy Impala-driving football lifer who grew up rooting for the Silver and Black — seems to represent the team's West Coast culture well.

He's been embraced by many in the fan base. Ortega even mentioned how Pierce got a little emotional during a postgame interview on the field in Kansas City on Monday.

"He's born and bred," Ortega said of Pierce. "He's said it himself, that he was born a Raider. That's what you want to hear. People want to play for him. He's bringing some of that mystique back to Raider Nation. I know I want him to be our coach."

It's unclear now whether Pierce will remain as the Raiders coach after this season, but there seems to be little doubt that he helped his cause Monday.

The final word, of course, will come from Raiders owner Mark Davis. For now, football is fun again in Raider Nation and the team still has a chance to earn a playoff berth.

Merry Christmas, Raider Nation.