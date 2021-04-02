Watch
Best April Fool's Day jokes in Las Vegas for 2021

Associated Press
AP185403518192.PNG
Posted at 5:50 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 21:11:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here's a roundup of some of the best April Fool's Day jokes we've seen around social media so far. Check back for updates.

JUSTIN BRUCE: MORNING FORECAST

ZORA ASBERRY: REVENGE PRANK

RED ROCK CANYON: MUTANT GILA MONSTERS

CIRCA: MISSING VEGAS VICKIE

LAS VEGAS-CLARK COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT: SELF CHECKOUT

GREEN VALLEY RANCH, STATION CASINOS: NEW DRESSING

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: NASCAR DIRT RACES

