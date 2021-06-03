'Behind the Bar with Norma!' at The Space to feature 'Queer Eye' star Jai Rodriguez

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are plenty of events around Las Vegas for Pride Month, including an event on Friday night that benefits the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada.

"Behind the Bar with Norma!" is going live at 8 p.m. at The Space near the Rio hotel-casino.

"'Behind the Bar with Norma!' started during the pandemic, last March of 2020, as a crazy St. Patrick's Day stunt," explained Norma Llyaman, local drag entertainer. "It became a Friday night standard on Facebook Live."

"We did 18 to 20 live episodes during the pandemic and it went crazy," she added.

Friday's show will feature a special guest, Jai Rodriguez from "Queer Eye."

And that's not all.

"We have a couple of surprise guests! This is Quarantina," she said, holding up a doll. "She doesn't say much cause the quarantine kind of shocked her, but Quarantina will be there. We've got circus performers, I can't tell you all the surprises!"

Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $15 for the livestream.

The Space is located at 2460 Cavaretta Court near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard.

For more Pride Month events at The Space click here. For more stories about LGBTQ Pride in Las Vegas click here.