Baby's Bounty hosting Diaper Bank with City of North Las Vegas

Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 05, 2021
Baby’s Bounty will host a diaper bank in the City of North Las Vegas, which will be attended by Ward 2 Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown at the Martin Luther King Senior Center.

The event will be on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at 2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd.

During the diaper bank, Baby’s Bounty will distribute diapers and available resources to Southern Nevadan families as part of their ongoing service to the community. The nonprofit is looking forward to expanding their services to City of North Las Vegas residents who may not be able to attend their Las Vegas or Henderson diaper banks.

The bank will be a drive-thru style bank and masks are required to attend.

Families who are in need of diapers can register on Baby’s Bounty’s website.

