LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky jackpot at The Venetian!

A guest is taking home more than $500,000 after playing a slot machine over the weekend.

The guest chose to remain anonymous.

They hit the jackpot on a $4.50 bet while playing a Willy Wonka machine.

Congratulations!

