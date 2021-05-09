AMR Las Vegas nurse Marc Johnson is honored during National Nurses Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — These unsung heroes were brought to the forefront of the world’s appreciation in 2020. Nurses are warriors ready to fight and save lives.

One local nurse who has shined bright, never looking for attention, over these past few decades. Marc Johnson is an EMS RN with American Medical Response (AMR) here in Las Vegas.

Johnson’s passion has always been emergency medical services. He started out as an EMT then put himself through nursing school.

He’s experienced it all from the emergency room to pediatrics to heart evaluation and even spent time as a flight nurse.

"I love the autonomy of emergency medicine and doing what’s right for the patient," said Johnson

When asked about the biggest change he has seen during his years in emergency medicine, his response was 2020 and the coronavirus.

"It’s just been very tough to take a patient to a skilled nursing facility, put on a ventilator, not having the family around and having them stare through the windows from outside," Johnson told us.

A long-time colleague on Johnson, Donna Miller has had the opportunity to see Marc in action first-hand.

"What I have seen all along is him demonstrate courage. It takes courage to be a part of this industry. I have seen passion for his profession. He doesn’t have a job, he has a passion. I’ve also seen compassion for the patients he’s taking care of on the worst day of their lives," said Miller, the regional director for both AMR & MediQuest.

She has many heroic memories of Marc, like the time he saved a patient while the patient was being taken off an aircraft.

"I have seen him literally throwing himself over a ramp in order to catch an oxygen tank that fell off while a very large group was transferring that patient. Not only did he save the equipment, he saved that patients life," Miller remembers.

Johnson says the hardest part of the job, besides being physically demanding is: "The human response for seeing somebody crying over a loved one that they may never get to see again. I’m that link."

Johnson says the best part is: "It sounds cheesy but just doing the right thing for people."

"That gift of tomorrow, he does it every day with many of his patients," says Miller.

Have you had a moment where you thought this is what I was meant to do?

"I would say weekly if not daily that happens," said Johnson.

Miller says this honor comes as no surprise: "Congratulations Marc on that well-deserved recognition. You rock!"

