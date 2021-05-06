Deals for National Nurses Week | 2021

Here is a list of deals available during National Nurses Week, which is May 6 through 12.

Dave & Buster’s

All healthcare workers (as well first responders and military personnel) can get a free $10 game card this week to have some fun with.

IHOP

For all medical professionals, IHOP is offering 25% off meals. You'll need to validate that you're a worker in the field though, so be sure to bring your ID. FYI, this deal is only going down at participating locations, so you may want to check in advance.

Hooters

For medical professions, the wing spot is offering 20% off your entire bill. Participating locations only.

Panda Express

Panda Express is giving nurses 10% off with a valid ID. Participating locations only.

Chipotle

All nurses and health care workers are eligible to receive a free entree once they verify their identity online. They're only giving out 250,000 of these boxes though, so be sure to lock yours in soon.

Cinnabon

Though there isn't a specific nationwide deal going on, if you stop by your local Cinnabon bakery from May 6 through May 12, each one will have their own promotion to celebrate the week.

Discount Eyewear

During the week of May 6-12, use NERDYNURSE40 to save 40% off from Discount Glasses, and NERDYNURSE20 to receive 20% off from Discount Contact Lenses.

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ is offering health care workers with a valid ID a medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations on May 6.

Jimmy John's

Jimmy John’s is offering $5 off online and app orders of $20 or more with the promo code 5OFF20 through June 13.

Outback Steakhouse

Nurses and medical staff qualify for the "Heroes Discount," which gives you 10 percent off of your entire bill. And, the best part about the deal is it's valid all day, every day—not just during Nurses Week.

Macayo's

The Mexican restaurant chain has a special menu set for Nurse Appreciation Week, valid May 6 through May 12 with a valid ID card.

Purple Mattress

Purple Mattress is offering 10% off coupon through the company’s website to nurses and other healthcare professionals. website.

Red Lobster

At Red Lobster through May 17, nurses and other healthcare providers will get 10% off their order (dine-in or to-go) by showing a valid employee ID or badge at the restaurant. Participating locations only

Staples

Staples is offering 25% off of I-store purchases at Staples with their ID and coupon code 50668, which is in the weekly add. Some explosions apply.

Verizon

Both new and existing customers can sign up for the company’s “Those Who Serve” pricing plans for Verizon Wireless mobile and Fios home internet. Get more information here.

If you would like to submit a deal for this list, send a press release to webmaster@ktnv.com.