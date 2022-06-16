Watch
When and where you can adopt a cat for free in Las Vegas next week

Fees waived from June 22 to June 26
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 16:54:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Adopt a Cat Month, Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions is waiving all adoption fees on cats 12 months and older from June 22 through June 26.

According to a release, adoptions will be held in person at the Homeward Bound adoption center on 2675 E. Flamingo Road from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All cats are spayed or neutered, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and micro-chipped, Homeward Bound adoption center says. Additionally, many of the cats have received other medical care costing over $300 per cat on average.

