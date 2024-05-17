AAPI restaurant spotlight: Charm Thai Kitchen and Coffee in Green Valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — This AAPI Heritage Month, we asked you to tell us what local Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned restaurants deserve a shoutout.

A bunch of you reached out and nominated a restaurant, including the one I went to this week: Charm Thai Kitchen and Coffee in Henderson.

The restaurant was nominated by Ken and Jan Stottler, who tell us they've eaten there about twice a week since it opened.

"The food is excellent and authentic," the Stottlers wrote.

"The place is always packed during lunch and dinner, which says a lot considering they don't do any advertising. They have a nice selection of coffee and tea options and recently added beer and wines. Most of the cooking is done by Ploy and Timmy, the proprietors. Give them a try! You won't be disappointed!"

Owner and head chef, Timmy, describes his establishment as a "labor of love. He told me he aims to share the flavors of his upbringing in a casual and enjoyable setting.

"I want to share a little bit of the food that I grew up with, you know, something simple, casual, fun — nothing traditional, but something that is good that everyone can try," he said.

The restaurant is a family affair, with Timmy incorporating only family recipes into his menu. Each dish is a reflection of Thai culture and heritage, offering a taste of home for many. Even the coffees served at the restaurant are infused with Thai flavors, adding a unique twist to the traditional beverage.

Charm Thai Kitchen and Coffee is located at 1770 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. in Henderson. You can check out their menu on their website here.

If you'd like to nominate an AAPI restaurant to be featured on Good Morning Las Vegas, email your suggesting to desk@ktnv.com. Make sure you tell us why you think we should visit!