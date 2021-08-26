A Las Vegas dispensary is taking strides or “sprints” in cancer funding through “Relay For Life”

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sanctuary is the first dispensary to take part in Southern Nevada’s Relay For Life.

This can be a game-changer in the lives of millions, who after hearing the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis, have to then think about how they are going to pay for it.

It all started when Dr. Pejman Bady, a local family doctor and co-founder of The Sanctuary, learned his mother was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. She was given 6 months to live, but survived for another 6 years. Dr. Bady credits this to medical cannabis.

"I sat on a board of doctors and I was the one who told our partners that we will never use this. I was that guy until I saw it," said Dr. Bady.

The American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute say research shows marijuana can help cancer patients or patients with serious illness by reducing nausea and pain. They also say CBD can help people suffering from seizures.

It’s important to note both organizations acknowledge potential harmful side effects and you should always talk with your doctor for recommended treatment.

Dr. Bady told us: "We’ve had all kinds of stories. Some not so successful but as a whole it’s been such an amazing opening in this realm. Cancer patients who are able to have less pain and be able to function better throughout their lives, while they’re alive."

Since cannabis use has historically been taboo and considered unconventional medicine, The Sanctuary wishes to break down those barriers.

Dr. Bady says: "I know that anyone that is listening to this right now has had some sort of interaction with cancer. Imagine having the opportunity to get better from cancer, or from anything, but cancer in this particular case and you’re not able to because you can’t afford it. How fair is that?"

The Sanctuary plans to match all donations they get. Relay For Life of Southern Nevada is taking place on September 18th at the Rio.

You can find more information on how to donate or sign up for the relay here.

