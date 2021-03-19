Menu

30-minute Positively Las Vegas special set for Saturday

Viewers like you have been asking for more positive news and 13 Action News is happy to oblige. Tomorrow morning we're dedicating 30 minutes to what's right about our community.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Viewers like you have been asking for more positive news and 13 Action News is happy to oblige.

Tomorrow morning, we're dedicating 30 minutes to what's right about our community.

We call it Positively Las Vegas.

It's part of an hour of bonus local programming.

We start at 11 with "Tony Hsieh: The Rise, The Fall, The Future."

It's a 13 Investigates special on the Vegas visionary and what happens now that he's gone.

Then, Positively Las Vegas airs at 11:30 right here on 13 Action News.

You can find local stories 24/7 on the 13 Action News app wherever you stream news content.

