13 Things To Know Before Heading Out To Party On New Year's Eve

Here are 13 things we thought you should know before you head out to party on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas:

Be aware of any road closures that could delay you in reaching you destination. Give yourself enough to reach your destination and know what route you should take. More info. Be aware of alternative methods of transportation, including the bus (FREE), monorail, Uber and Lyft. More info. If you are going to be outside, dress appropriately. Although the high on Sunday during the day is the mid 60s, it will be mid 40s by midnight. And if you are going to be on your feet all night, make sure you are wearing comfortable shoes. Check forecast. Do not bring items that are banned to the Las Vegas Strip, including large bags, coolers or glass bottles. And don’t bring weapons. Bringing animals isn't a good idea either unless it is a service animal that is trained to deal with large crowds and loud noises. Party with a friend. Have a plan in case you are separated. You can even download a safety app such as Circle of 6. Consider celebrating at a local establishment instead of the Las Vegas Strip or in Downtown Las Vegas. It could be much cheaper, less crowded and safer. List of big and small parties. Know who to call if you decide you can’t drive home after drinking. Tipsy Tow will be offering free rides/tows once again. Their phone number is 800-222-4357. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged and be aware that it may not work if you are on the Las Vegas Strip or at the Fremont Street Experience. Very large crowds tend to mean less-than-reliable cell phone service. Don’t drink too much too early. It would be a shame to be puking into a garbage can or toilet and miss the fireworks or festivities at midnight. If you a minor, stay away from the Las Vegas Strip after 9 p.m. A curfew will be in effect. Minors in the area must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring cash if you are on the Las Vegas Strip or downtown. ATM fees can be very high at local hotel-casinos. However, do not carry a large sum of cash and don't flash your money. Be an active bystander. If you see something that doesn’t look right, find a police officer, security guard or member of management. Don’t just look out for your friends, look out for everyone. And be aware of nearest exits if you need to leave somewhere immediately. Always have a plan. Be aware that local law enforcement will be on the lookout for drivers who are under the influence and you could run into a checkpoint. Don’t drink and drive. The cost of a taxi or Lyft/Uber are much cheaper than a DUI or hospital bills.