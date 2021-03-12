13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For March 12-18, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. It may not be summer yet, but that hasn’t stopped many pools at local hotels from opening. Mandalay Bay Beach is open along with pools at the Luxor, New York-New York, Park MGM and MGM Grand.

2. Clark County is bringing their Food Truck Frenzy to Mountain’s Edge Park from 4 to 8 p.m. March 12. Trucks will include Picanha Steak Truck, Abuela’s Kitchen, Custom Pizza, The Cookie Bar and Street Kings.

The Food Truck Frenzy continues from 2 to 6 p.m. March 14 at Sunset Park. Participating trucks include I Love Cotton Candy, Santarpias Italian Subs and Snowies Paradise.

3. Performer Sujana Chand is hosting Kenny Davidsen’s Bow Tie Cabaret for the first time on March 12 at Tuscany Suites on East Flamingo Road. Seats are limited. Get their early. Show begins at 8:45 p.m.

4. The Royal Tea Party Affair is happening from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 13 at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center in Henderson. Children ages 4 to 12 are invited to dress up as princesses and princes. There will be dancing, arts and crafts, games and refreshments. Cost is $5 per child. Registration required.

5. Bark in the Park is back this year in Henderson, but it’s a little different this year. There will be “paw-pups” each weekend of March in different parks. All events are free and include fun activities for dogs and owners.

6. 104.3 NOW is hosting a pop up from noon to 6 p.m. March 13 at 1937 Western Ave. Fun for the whole family. There will be food, sweets, crafts, crochet items, jewelry, art and more.

7. Rogue Toys on South Rainbow Boulevard is hosting a toy swap fro 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13. The monthly event is held in the parking lot.

8. The Play 4 JA Virtual Poker Tournament is happening March 13-14. On Mar. 13, 15-time WSOP champion Phil Hellmuth and poker experts Brad Owen, Andrew Neeme and John Kim will share their insights at 2 p.m. The Texas Hold’em tourney will take place March 14. There is a $100 buy-in and $50 re-buys. Fifty percent of entry fees will go to the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

9. The virtual Walk4Friendship 2021 is taking place at 11 a.m. March 14. Just choose your walking route and walk. Free lunch for participants. Participating celebrities and others include entertainers David Copperfield, Carrot Top, Piff the Magic Dragon, Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Congresswoman Susie Lee and more. Proceeds benefit those with special needs.

10. St. Patrick’s Day is happening on Wednesday. Head to the South Point hotel-casino for Irish soda bread and bangers on their buffet or corned beef and cabbage at Coronado Cafe.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas | 2021

11. Cabo Wabo Cantina is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with green beer and special Irish-inspired Mexican dishes.

12. AREA15 is hosting its first Lepr-Con Crawl. Guests are invited to come dressed ready to celebrate the luck o’ the Irish and choose their own adventure as they sip their way through the bars of AREA15.

13. If you are in need of self-care, check out the new location of Vanity Beauty Boutique at Village Square. They offer a variety of holistic skincare and beauty treatments including facials, infrared saunas, micro current body sculpting, zero-gravity massages and more. They are offering a BOGO deal during the month of March and they offer monthly plans.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.