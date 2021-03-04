Henderson’s annual Bark in the Park event returning

Henderson’s annual Bark in the Park event returns for 2021, but this year will be a little different. Instead of taking place at just one location on one day, Bark in the Park “Paw-pups” will pop up at a variety of Henderson dog parks every weekend in March.

All Paw-pup events are free and scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these days and at the dog parks in these parks:

- March 6: Desert Pulse Park, 475 Pulse Ave.

- March 7: Cactus Wren Park, 2900 Ivanpah Dr.

- March 13: Heritage Park (Bark Park), 350 S. Racetrack Rd.

- March 14: Cactus Wren Park, 2900 Ivanpah Dr.

- March 20: Equestrian Park South, 1298 Equestrian Dr.

- March 21: Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.

- March 27: Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze

- March 28: Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St.

Attendees of the Heritage Park and Arroyo Grande events will have the opportunity to adopt dogs from the Henderson Animal Shelter.

Vegas Roots Rescue will bring adoptable dogs to the Aventura Park event.

Activities at all sites include:

- Agility course

- Photo Opportunities

- Doggie Cake Walks

- Interactive activities

Activities at Cactus Wren (March 14), Arroyo Grande and Acacia parks will include a caricaturist.

Bark in the Park is also giving away weekly prizes. Residents are encouraged to get out on the trails with their (leashed) furry friends to snap a selfie and upload it using #BarkInTheParkHenderson2021 and tagging the location.

Participants can enter as many times as they like during March.

Social distancing and face coverings are required in the park.

All dogs must be leashed and under the control of a handler at least 10 years old when outside of the dog park. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

For a list of all City of Henderson dog parks, as well as dog park petiquette and safety tips, visit their website.

For more information, call 702-267-4849.